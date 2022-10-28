Vietnam Oct trade surplus at $2.27 billion - stats office

HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported a trade
surplus of $2.27 billion in October, widening from a surplus of
$1.14 billion in September, government data released on Saturday
showed.
Exports in October rose 4.5% from a year earlier to $30.27
billion, while imports were up 7.1% to $28 billion, the General
Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.
For the first 10 months of this year, exports rose 15.9%
from a year earlier to $312.8 billion, while imports were up
12.2% at $303.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.4
billion for the period, it said.
GSO monthly trade data is often subject to revision in the
following month.
