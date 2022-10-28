Advanced search
Vietnam Oct trade surplus at $2.27 billion - stats office

10/28/2022 | 10:00pm EDT
HANOI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported a trade surplus of $2.27 billion in October, widening from a surplus of $1.14 billion in September, government data released on Saturday showed.

Exports in October rose 4.5% from a year earlier to $30.27 billion, while imports were up 7.1% to $28 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

For the first 10 months of this year, exports rose 15.9% from a year earlier to $312.8 billion, while imports were up 12.2% at $303.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.4 billion for the period, it said.

GSO monthly trade data is often subject to revision in the following month. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS