Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam PM promises economy will rebound from COVID-19 hit

10/19/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. VP Harris visits Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports are likely to rise 10.7% in 2021, with annual inflation expected below 4%, the prime minister said on Wednesday, promising lawmakers that economic revival lay ahead.

Pham Minh Chinh told the national assembly that Vietnam, consistently one of Asia's fastest-growing economies, had been badly hit by the coronavirus, which disrupted its supply chains and hit workers in key industries.

Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.17% in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier as the containment measures hit, the sharpest quarterly decline on record.

Chinh said he expected GDP to expand 6.0% to 6.5% next year, with the government aiming to cap inflation at 4%.

"Realising 2022 targets is a heavy task, but we definitely will revive our economy," he said, despite the pandemic having put macroeconomic stability at risk.

"Inflation is facing upward risks and there have been disruptions in the supply chains ... workers' lives have been badly hit."

Although Vietnam had largely reined in COVID-19 until May, a fast-spreading outbreak of the Delta variant in its economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City led to wide curbs on movement and commerce, hitting key manufacturing provinces nearby.

This month, the government said Vietnam would miss its garment exports target this year, by $5 billion in the worst case, hit by curbs and a shortage of workers.

It expected $34 billion of textile exports, shy of the targeted $39 billion, and a shortage of 35% to 37% of factory workers by year-end, it said.

Ho Chi Minh City has suffered a mass exodus of workers since lockdowns eased last month, on worries they would get stuck again if there was another wave of infections.

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aGold rises as weaker dollar counters U.S. bond yields rally
RE
12:03aBitcoin sits below all-time high after U.S. ETF debut
RE
10/20Aussie, kiwi rally to recent peaks as traders bet on rate hikes
RE
10/19China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand
RE
10/19Vietnam PM promises economy will rebound from COVID-19 hit
RE
10/19China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
RE
10/19Japan warns of need for stable currency as weak yen lifts input costs
RE
10/19Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge
RE
10/19Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises
RE
10/19China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yen skids to four-year low as stocks rally with Treasury yields
2Global 'Squid Game' mania lifts Netflix quarter
3Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Oil remains near multi-year highs a..
4Credit Suisse to pay $475 million to resolve Mozambican scandal charges
5Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge

HOT NEWS