Vietnam PM urges Trump to take objective view in trade dispute

HANOI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's prime minister Nguyen
Xuan Phuc said on Monday the country's exchange rate policy was
not aimed at helping its exports and asked that U.S. President
Donald Trump have "a more objective assessment of the reality in
Vietnam".
The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said earlier this month
that under Trump's direction, it was opening an investigation
into whether Vietnam has been undervaluing its dong currency and
harming U.S. commerce.
"If the dong is devalued, it would seriously hurt the
economy," Phuc told Adam Boehler, head of the U.S. International
Development Finance Corporation (DFC), in Hanoi on Monday.
"Vietnam is not using exchange rate policy to create a
competitive advantage in international trade."
Vietnam has been on Washington's watchlist of currency
manipulators because of its trade surplus with the United
States, a large current-account surplus and a perception that
its central bank has been actively buying foreign currency.
The U.S. Treasury in August found that Vietnam's currency
was undervalued in 2019 by about 4.7% against the dollar due in
part to government intervention.
Phuc asked Boehler to tell Trump and the USTR to "have a
more objective assessment of reality in Vietnam" with regard to
the trade imbalance.
The DFC said Boehler was in Vietnam to "discuss a broad
spectrum of opportunities". On Tuesday, the deputy governor of
Vietnam's state bank told USTR officials that it "operates
within the framework of international monetary policy".
Vietnam's trade surplus with the United States, widened to
$44.3 billion in the first nine months of this year from $33.96
billion a year earlier, according to Vietnam's customs data.
The U.S. Treasury Department is unlikely to release its
long-delayed semi-annual report to Congress on international
currency manipulation until after the U.S. presidential election
on Nov. 3, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
