Vietnam Public Financial Management (PFM) Analytical and Advisory Assistance (AAA) Program - P160118

The development objectives of this Project are to: (i) support strengthening the capacity of executive bodies to make, implement, an d monitor policies to improve budget planning and execution in a transparent, accountable, and sustainable manner; and (ii) provide empirical analysis of the effectiveness and efficiency of major public finance reforms at both the central and local levels of gover nment.
