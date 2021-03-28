Vietnam Q1 GDP up 4.48% y/y, underpinned by exports

* Q1 GDP growth at 4.48% y/y
* Q1 trade surplus up 22% y/y
* Q1 industrial production up 5.7% y/y
* Warns 2021 challenging, but sticks to 6.5% growth target
HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's gross domestic product
grew 4.48% in the first quarter of 2021 from the same period a
year earlier, supported by robust exports, government data
released on Monday showed.
The expansion of GDP compared with 3.68% growth in the first
quarter of 2020 and 4.48% in the fourth quarter.
In a statement, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said
"this was relatively decent growth in comparison with other
regional and global economies."
Vietnam's stringent anti-coronavirus measures helped to rein
in coronavirus infections, allowing it to resume economic
activity earlier than many countries in Asia.
The industrial and construction sector in January-March
period grew 6.3% from a year earlier, the GSO said. The services
sector expanded 3.34% and the agricultural sector by 3.16%.
The GSO data is traditionally released before the end of the
reporting period and is often subject to revision.
For the first quarter, the Southeast Asian country's exports
were seen up 22% to $77.344 billion, while imports were
estimated to have risen 26.3% to $75.308 billion, resulting in a
trade surplus of $2.306 billion, the GSO said.
Its average consumer prices rose 0.29% from a year earlier.
The Southeast Asian country, which launched its COVID-19
vaccination campaign early this month, has recorded a relatively
low 2,591 coronavirus infections and 35 deaths due to the
disease.
The GSO said 2021 will remain a challenging year for
Vietnam's economy, but the government is sticking to its
full-year growth target of 6.5%.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu
Editing by Ed Davies)