Vietnam, US continue to promote cooperation in overcoming war consequences

(Bqp.vn) - Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien attended a webinar with the theme 'Addressing the legacies of the war in Vietnam: Moving forward together' which was organised by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on August 3.

During the webinar.

Speaking at the event, US Senator Patrick Leahy highly appreciated the cooperation between the two countries over the past time. During the official visit to Vietnam by US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on July 29, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on gathering and searching for remains of Vietnamese soldiers missing in the war, which opened up a new chapter in cooperation in overcoming war consequences between the two countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and US Senator Patrick Leahy at the webinar.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien expressed his sincere thanks to the Government, Congress, the people of the United States and personally Senator Patrick Leahy for joining with Vietnam to organize many important activities in overcoming the consequences of bombs, mines, toxic chemicals/dioxins in Vietnam as well as promoting the comprehensive cooperation relationship between the two countries.

He hoped that the US authorities would continue to cooperate more closely with Vietnam in overcoming war consequences, and at the same time identify new and breakthrough solutions to promote cooperation activities, so that to overcome the consequences of bombs, mines and toxic chemicals/dioxins more effectively and faster. In the immediate future, it is necessary to continue to mobilize resources to accelerate the progress of dioxin decontamination in Bien Hoa airport area; seek more appropriate methods to provide medical care and employment for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Vietnam, he said.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaking at the event.

At the webinar, delegates discussed a number of measures to effectively implement cooperation activities to overcome war consequences of between Vietnam and the United States in the coming time.