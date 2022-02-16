Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion -official

02/16/2022 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Making garment products for export at a factory in Hung Yen province

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters.

Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, which last year disrupted production and hobbled global supply chains.

"The pandemic will have a milder impact on Vietnam's garment and textile industry this year thanks to a high vaccination rate," Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association vice chairman, Truong Van Cam, said in an interview this week.

Daily coronavirus infections in the Southeast Asian country reached a record high of 31,800 on Tuesday but businesses and experts said the risk of repeating last year's lockdowns is lower now that millions of factory workers have been vaccinated and with the Omicron variant appearing to be less severe.

Cam said pandemic-related shutdowns had affected up to 1.2 million garment workers last year, or 65% of the industry's workforce. Nearly all of them have now returned to work, he added.

"Thanks to the country's flexible policies to tackle the pandemic while restoring business activities, especially from the fourth quarter of 2021, the garment and textile industry has managed to significantly limit supply chain disruptions," he said.

Vietnam has recorded 2.57 million COVID-19 cases and around 39,000 deaths. More than 76% of its population of 98 million has received at least two vaccine doses, according to official data.

The tourism ministry has proposed fully reopening the country to foreign tourists from March 15, three months earlier than planned.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:47aPhilippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president
RE
12:47aChina's inflation slows, leaving room for policy easing
RE
12:44aNew Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament
RE
12:42aG20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit
RE
12:40aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:39aEuro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions
RE
12:36aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease
DJ
12:29aJapan to keep gasoline subsidy of Y5 a litre for week starting Thursday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
3Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback
4Pipeline operator TC Energy beats profit estimates, helped by gas earni..
5Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat

HOT NEWS