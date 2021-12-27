Vietnam c.bank says 2022 monetary policy to support recovery, eyes bad debt

HANOI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's monetary policies in
2022 will aim to keep inflation under control, while supporting
the country's economic recovery, the central bank said on
Tuesday, as a deputy governor warned of the risk of a further
rise in non-performing loans.
The Southeast Asian country's economic growth has
traditionally relied heavily on increased credit, though
authorities have been trying to reduce this dependence.
Total bank lending in Vietnam as of Dec 22 rose 12.68% from
the end of 2020, according to a statement from the State Bank of
Vietnam.
Vietnam's credit growth next year is expected to rise to
around 14%, deputy central bank governor Dao Minh Tu told a news
conference.
Tu said inflation this year would be well below the targeted
4%, adding the country's foreign exchange reserves were now
above $100 billion.
Tu said the ratio of non-performing loans in the banking
system is on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic and could
rise further.
"The ratio of loans potentially classified as bad debts is
around 8.2%, and this could even increase further if the
pandemic lasts for a longer time," Tu said.
The government has official economic growth targets of 6.5%
for both this year and in 2022, but some analysts have warned
that due to the pandemic growth this year could be 3% or lower.
