HANOI, April 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said late on Wednesday it stands ready to intervene to stabilise the dong exchange rate when necessary, at a time when the country's foreign reserves were above $100 billion. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
Stock market news
Rupee may slide to record low despite dollar fall post Powell's comments
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 PM ET
Australia, NZ currencies rebound as US dollar skids ahead of payrolls
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 9 PM ET
Rupee may slide to record low despite dollar fall post Powell's comments
Elliott's Cohn says Etsy offers significant, multi-year upside for investors