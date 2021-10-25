Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam calls for domestic coal production boost

10/25/2021 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers walk near an excavator loading coal onto a truck at a coal port in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Against a backdrop of global calls to phase out fossil fuels to help reduce global greenhouse emissions, Vietnam wants to boost domestic coal production as it grows more reliant on imports.

The South East Asian country turned from a net coal exporter to an importer in the mid-2020s, and has been importing more of the fuel to feed its growing fleet of coal-fired power plants.

"The coal industry needs to expand its production by focusing its investment in new mines and upgrading existing ones to meet the economy's demand for coal," Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said in a statement on Monday.

Vietnam may double the amount of coal-fired electric generation it installs by 2030 under a draft plan submitted to the prime minister for approval earlier this month.

Vietnam's coal imports rose by a quarter last year to 54.8 million tonnes, while its domestic coal output rose 5.1% to 48.6 million tonnes, government data shows.

During his visit to the country's largest coal miner, Vinacomin, over the weekend, Thanh said the company, along with relevant authorities, need to "work out measures to produce enough coal for electricity generation".

(Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.33% 1800.326 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.28% 1048.6146 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
SILVER 0.06% 24.387 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aKazakhstan's central bank raises policy rate to 9.75%
RE
05:37aBritain sets out new long-term asset fund regime
RE
05:37aHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to work in Shenzhen, after extradition drama - Global Times
RE
05:37aEvergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
RE
05:36aPayPal says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
RE
05:33aUK watchdog launches probe into Motorola's Airwave network
RE
05:32aJAPAN FINANCE MINISTRY OFFICIAL : Expect to secure 3.9 tln yen for reconstruction funding from japan post share sale
RE
05:21aTullow Oil names former MTN boss Phuthuma Nhleko as chairman-designate
RE
05:20aOil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply
RE
05:18aVietnam calls for domestic coal production boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
2ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
3Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch tim..
4PayPal says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
5HSBC bucks China property worries with 74% profit jump, $2 billion buyb..

HOT NEWS