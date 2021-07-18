Vietnam capital Hanoi tightens coronavirus restrictions

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital city Hanoi will
implement stricter social distancing measures from Monday as the
city experiences an uptick in coronavirus cases, the authorities
said in a statement on Sunday.
All non-essential services will be halted until further
notice, public passenger transport services to and from affected
provinces will also be suspended, the statement said.
Citizens are urged to stay at home and leave only when
necessary, it added.
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)