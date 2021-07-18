Vietnam capital Hanoi tightens coronavirus restrictions

HANOI, July 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's capital city Hanoi will implement stricter social distancing measures from Monday as the city experiences an uptick in coronavirus cases, the authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

All non-essential services will be halted until further notice, public passenger transport services to and from affected provinces will also be suspended, the statement said.

Citizens are urged to stay at home and leave only when necessary, it added. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)