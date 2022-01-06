Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam car maker VinFast to build U.S. battery factory as it goes all-electric

01/06/2022 | 01:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Paris Auto Show

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Vietnam's VinFast plans to build electric vehicle battery cells and packs in a new U.S. manufacturing complex, its global chief executive told Reuters, as the company pledged to transform itself into an all-electric automaker by the end of this year.

VinFast, part of Vingroup JSC, the largest conglomerate in the Communist-ruled country, became the country's first full-fledged domestic car maker when gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019.

The company, which began selling EVs in Vietnam at the end of 2021, said in a statement on Thursday it planned to become what it said would be the first car company to cease making gasoline-powered cars and transition to all-electric vehicle production from late 2022.

VinFast is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to tempt consumers away from the likes of Tesla and General Motors.

"We will build our gigafactory in the U.S. as well," Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup vice chair and VinFast Global CEO said, referring to the new battery facility in an interview during her U.S. visit to attend the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The company will continue to source batteries from its suppliers, she added.

Thuy said VinFast will initially assemble battery packs with cells sourced from its supplier at its U.S. complex before starting its own production there.

"We have narrowed down from I think, over 50 sites to about three sites," she said.

She will visit some sites during her trip before making a decision this year, adding that the "mega site" would also include an electric bus factory.

In December, Vingroup said it had started building a battery cell plant in Vietnam. The company is looking to initially produce 100,000 battery packs per year, with $174 million in investment, and then upgrade capacity to one million.

VinFast previously told Reuters it had plans https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/vietnams-vinfast-plans-us-listing-couple-years-ceo-2021-11-17 to start producing electric cars in the U.S. in the late 2024.

The company said prices for its VF8 sport utility vehicle (SUV) started from $41,000 in the United States, and that it would apply blockchain technology to record orders and confirm ownership. By comparison, a Tesla SUV sells for around $50,000.

Vingroup said it was targeting global electric vehicle sales of 42,000 next year.

Shares of Vingroup rose as much as 5.8% on Thursday after it revealed three VinFast's electric vehicles line-up and the plans to go all-electric. VinFast is eyeing a share listing in the United States this year.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Chang, Ed Davies)

By Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.56% 62.74 Delayed Quote.7.01%
TESLA, INC. -5.35% 1088.12 Delayed Quote.2.97%
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY -0.99% 100000 End-of-day quote.5.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aEuropean stock futures drop 2% as hawkish Fed, Omicron dent new year rally
RE
02:06aGas flows eastward via russian yamal pipeline for 17th day -gascade data
RE
02:06aGerman industrial orders bounce back on strong foreign demand
RE
02:02aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
02:02aOmicron spreads in India's big cities but hospitalisations still low
RE
02:01aChina's Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small
RE
02:01aUBS, Bank of America order Hong Kong office changes as COVID cases rise
RE
01:59aMozambique president's PCR results come back negative for COVID-19
RE
01:58aKazakh largest city hit by deadly clash between police and protesters
RE
01:58aSouth Africa's rand falls as hawkish Fed lifts dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
2Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
3WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS exploring possible sale of CW Network - WSJ
4Relief Reports US Collab. Partner announces Submission to FDA seeking E..
5Bloomberg Media CEO and New York Times columnist to start new venture

HOT NEWS