The refinancing rate will be raised to 6.0% and the discount rate to 4.5%, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said in a statement. It also said it would raise the cap on dong deposit rates at commercial banks to 50 bps to 100 bps depending on maturities.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)