HANOI, July 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday that banks' lending rose 6% in the first half of the year from the level recorded at the end of last year, accelerating over the last quarter, but bad loans were rising as well.

"Banks' lending has accelerated over the past 2-3 months, after shrinking in the first two months of the year," the central bank's deputy governor Dao Minh Tu told a regular press briefing.

The country, whose economy is highly dependent on banking lending, is targeting 15% credit growth this year.

The deputy governor said bad loans amounted to 5% of outstanding loans and could rise to 6.9%, and said the central bank would monitor the situation closely.

