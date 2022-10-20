Vietnam dong extends loss against dollar, down 0.16% to 24,570

HANOI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Vietnamese dong
continued to fall for 12th session, losing 0.16% against the
dollar early on Friday.
At 02:35 GMT, the dong traded at 24,570 against the
dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 24,530.
So far this year, the dong has fallen 7.6%, following the
U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate hike to tame inflation.
Vietnam's benchmark index was down 0.87% to 1,049,
due to poor liquidity.
The central bank on Oct. 17 widened the exchange rate
trading band to 5.0% from 3.0%, following a sharp fall in the
dong currency resulting from fluctuations in the global market.
