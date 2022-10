HANOI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economy is expected to grow 8% this year, beating an official target for an expansion of 6.0%-6.5%, the government said on Tuesday.

The country's exports are forecast to rise 9.5% to $368 billion in the year, the government said in a statement, adding that its foreign direct investment inflows are seen rising 6.4%-11.5% to $21 billion-$22 billion. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)