HANOI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam failed to make any sales at an auction on Wednesday of 5 trillion dong ($205.34 million) worth of government bonds, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

The State Treasury had offered the bonds with terms of between 5 and 30 years, the exchange said in a report, adding that the bidders were asking for coupons of between 1.58% and 3.1%.

It raised $73.87 million in last week's auction. ($1 = 24,350 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)