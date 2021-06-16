Vietnam imposes 47.64% anti-dumping tax on some sugar imports from Thailand

HANOI, June 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam has imposed an
anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products from Thailand
for five years to replace a temporary tax introduced in
February, the country's industry and trade ministry said on
Wednesday.
The decision comes after the ministry finished an
anti-dumping investigation that started last September on behalf
of the domestic industry.
The probe showed that subsidised sugar shipments from
Thailand surged 330.4% to 1.3 million tonnes in 2020 and the
imports were undermining the domestic sugar industry, the
ministry said in a statement.
Previously the industry ministry imposed a temporary 33.88%
levy on Thai sugar in February.
Sansern Samalapa, Thailand's vice commerce minister, told
Reuters the country's embassy in Vietnam would initially respond
by filing an objection and ask Vietnam to open another
investigation to review the measures again next year.
"We'll ask Vietnam to review this again next year and open a
new investigation ...to confirm that we didn't dump in the
market and to ask them to decrease the tax," said Sansern.
Vietnam removed import duties on sugar imported from
Southeast Asian countries in 2020, in accordance with the
commitments of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.
However, provisions allow Association of Southeast Asian
Nations to impose import duties to protect the rights and
interests of their domestic industries against anti-competitive
behaviour.
In the future, Vietnam will continue to coordinate with
relevant agencies to monitor the impact of anti-dumping
measures, the Vietnamese industry ministry said.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi, Panarat Thepgumpanat in
Bangkok; Editing by Ed Davies)