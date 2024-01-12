HANOI (Reuters) - A court in Vietnam on Friday sentenced former Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long to 18 years in prison after finding him guilty of taking bribes in a coronavirus test kit scandal, state media reported.

Long was accused of taking bribes worth $2.25 million in the scandal, in which a local firm was accused of colluding with officials to commission a state-funded research unit to produce and overstate its prices of coronavirus test kits, Phap Luat Online newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Long's lawyers for comment.

"I was wrong, I am sorry," Long was quoted by the newspaper as saying at the trial.

The verdict comes as Vietnam intensifies its years-long anti-graft campaign that has seen hundreds of senior officials investigated for corruption, with many forced to quit, including former president and premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and two deputy prime ministers.

