Vietnam lawmakers approve 50% cut in environment tax on fuel

03/23/2022 | 06:14am EDT
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly approved on Wednesday a plan to cut environment tax on fuel by half starting from April 1 to the end of this year, amid soaring prices and a supply shortage, state media reported.

Environment tax on gasoline, and on diesel fuel and lubricants would be halved to 2,000 dong ($0.09) per litre and 1,000 dong per litre respectively, national radio Voice of Vietnam reported.

Tax on kerosene would be reduced to 300 dong per litre from the current 1,000 dong.

The finance ministry previously estimated that tax collection would be reduced by 29 trillion dong ($1.27 billion) under the new rates.

Vietnam is aiming to keep inflation below 4% for 2022. It lowered its RON92 gasoline price for the first time this year by 2.2% to 28,330 dong ($1.24) per litre on Monday.

($1 = 22,869.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS