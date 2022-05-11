Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details

05/11/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. VP Harris visits Hanoi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Wednesday that Hanoi was interested in helping the United States realize the aims of its proposed economic framework for the Indo-Pacific, but needed time to study the details.

Chinh, in Washington for a two-day summit between President Joe Biden and Southeast Asian leaders starting on Thursday, said he had had discussions on Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) with U.S. officials earlier on Wednesday.

"We would we would like to work with the U.S. to realize the four pillars of that initiative," he told a question-and-answer session after delivering a speech at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He said the pillars were supply-chain stability, digital economy, the fight against climate change and a fourth related to labor, tax and combating corruption.

"These are very important to the U.S., to Vietnam and other countries alike," he said, speaking through a translator.

However, Chinh said the "concrete elements" of the initiative had yet to be clarified.

"We are ready to engage in discussion with the U.S. to clarify what these four pillars will entail and when that is clarified, we would have something to discuss," he added. "We need more time to study this initiative and see what it entails."

Asian countries have been frustrated by a U.S. delay in detailing plans for economic engagement with the region since former President Donald Trump quit a regional trade pact in 2017, leaving the field open to U.S. rival China.

At a virtual summit with ASEAN last October, Biden said Washington would start talks about developing what has become known as IPEF, which aims to set regional standards for cooperation, but diplomats say this is likely to feature only peripherally this week.

Japan's Washington ambassador said this week IPEF is likely to be formally launched when Biden visits Japan later this month, but its details were still under discussion.

Analysts and diplomats say only two of the 10 ASEAN countries - Singapore and the Philippines - were expected to be among the initial group of states to sign up for negotiations under IPEF, which does not currently offer the expanded market access Asian nations crave given Biden's concern for American jobs.

Chinh hailed the blossoming of Hanoi's relations with the United States in recent decades and the explosion of bilateral trade to almost $112 billion annually, although he said the two sides should further advance cooperation to deal with the legacy of their hostility in the Vietnam War.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Simon Lewis and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pVictims of South Florida condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement
RE
05:49pNew Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022
RE
05:47pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pVietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pEngland and Wales AG Braverman has approved scrapping of large parts of N.Ireland Brexit deal -The Times
RE
05:40pBiden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation
RE
05:39pTotal, Duke are winners of latest U.S. offshore wind auction
RE
05:39pFinancials Down as Volatility Rattles Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS