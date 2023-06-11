HANOI (Reuters) -Several policemen and civilians were killed and injured in rare shootings early on Sunday at two local police stations in Vietnam's Central Highlands, police said.

A group of unidentified people shot at Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur police stations in Dak Lak province, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement, without giving the number of casualties.

Six alleged attackers had been arrested by midday on Sunday, the ministry said in a separate statement, without giving details.

State media reports said five of those arrested were from Dak Lak province and the other from the neighbouring province of Gia Lai.

"The ministry is coordinating with Dak Lak Police Department to search for the group of attackers," the statement said.

It was not immediately clear if the attackers were part of what Vietnam calls a terrorist group.

In 2020, a Vietnamese court sentenced 20 people to between two and 24 years in prison on terrorism charges, after finding them guilty of involvement in a police station bombing.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)