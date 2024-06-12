HANOI, June 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's State Treasury raised 4.07 trillion dong ($160 million) in an auction where it had offered 8.5 trillion dong of government bonds at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with coupons hitting fresh highs for the year.

The amount is higher than the $83 million raised at an auction last week, a bourse filing showed. The uptake was also higher, with 47.9% of the offer sold, up from 23.6% in last week's auction.

Vietnam has so far this year raised 133.4 trillion dong from government bond sales, according to data from the exchange.

The Southeast Asian country is aiming to raise 400 trillion dong from government bond sales this year to help fund its public investments, one of the key drivers of economic growth.

The State Treasury sold all of the 1 trillion of 5-year bonds offered on Wednesday with a coupon of 1.83%. It sold 3 trillion of 4.5 trillion of 10-year bonds offered with a coupon of 2.74%. The respective coupons were 1.80% and 2.71% at the previous auction.

It sold only 70 billion out of 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds offered with a coupon of 3.10%, and failed to offload any of its 15- and 20-year bonds offered.

Companies in Vietnam raised 72.3 trillion dong from corporate bond issuances in the year to June 7, according to data from the Vietnam Bond Market Association. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)