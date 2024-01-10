Vietnam real estate tycoon to face trial in March in country's largest financial fraud case - media

HANOI (Reuters) - Truong My Lan, chairwoman of Vietnam real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, will face a trial in March, state media reported on Wednesday, over accusations of embezzlement.

Lan and her accomplices were accused of siphoning off 304 trillion dong ($12.46 billion) from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank. ($1 = 24,405.0000 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)