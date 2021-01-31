Vietnam reports 50 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday

HANOI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported 50 more COVID-19
infections on Sunday, most linked to a new outbreak that began
on Thursday in the northern province of Hai Duong, the Ministry
of Health said.
The outbreak has spread to at least nine cities and
provinces, including economic hub Ho Chi Minh City and capital
Hanoi, with 238 locally transmitted infections, the ministry
said. That has raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in the
country to 1,817 with 35 deaths.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Catherine Evans)