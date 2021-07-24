Vietnam reports record 7,968 coronavirus cases on Saturday

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry
reported 7,968 coronavirus infections on Saturday, a record
daily increase and up from Friday's record of 7,307.
More than two-thirds of the cases are in Ho Chi Minh City,
the ministry said in a statement.
After successfully containing the virus for much of the
pandemic, the Southeast Asian country has been facing a renewed
outbreak of the virus, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh
City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new
infections.
The ministry on Friday said it would extend a lockdown in
the city until Aug. 1 and impose stricter restriction measures
in the capital Hanoi from Saturday. The measures include a
stay-home order, a ban on gatherings larger than two people and
the suspension of public transport.
The capital city on Saturday also suspended motorbike
delivery services, including by companies such as ride-hailing
firms Grab and GoJek, adding to its existing restriction
measures.
The National Assembly, the country's lawmaking body, decided
to cut short its meeting in Hanoi by three days to end on July
28, due to the outbreak.
Vietnam has so far recorded 90,934 coronavirus infections
and at least 370 deaths.
