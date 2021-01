HANOI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's ruling Communist Party said it would cut short a key five-yearly congress on Saturday amid a new COVID-19 outbreak in several northern provinces that was detected earlier this week.

The congress will end on Monday, a day earlier than previously scheduled, state media reported. The reports did not say why the congress would end early. (Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by William Mallard)