Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh exchange suspends trading due to overload

06/01/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the stock exchange centre in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's main Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) said in a statement it had halted trading on Tuesday afternoon after a surge in orders prompted concerns over market stability.

The market registered a 50% jump in share trading volumes in May compared to December as the benchmark VN-Index hit a record 1,300 points.

"Trading volume in the morning session reached 21.7 trillion dong ($941.68 million), which caused alarm about the stability of the whole system," the statement said, adding trading was suspended with the approval of the regulator, the State Securities Commission.

The afternoon session normally runs from 1 pm to 3 pm (0600 GMT to 0800 GMT) and the exchange said closing prices for Tuesday's trading were the last matching prices in the morning.

The exchange also halted trading in late-December for part of an afternoon session over fears the system would crash due to a sudden surge of orders.

"It's the first time HoSE actively froze a whole trading session like this although the system saw some disruption with the stock prices board taking forever to load in the morning," said a Hanoi-based analyst at VNDirect Securities.

The latest glitch illustrates the type of risks that investors in such new and fast-growing frontier markets can face.

In 2018, HoSE was forced to shut all activities for three days after the system crashed.

Analysts said Vietnam's benchmark exchange is struggling to keep up with a large influx of local investors looking to move cash away from savings which are offering declining interest rates.

($1 = 23,044.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Ed DAvies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aFrance to set up 3 billion euro company support fund, says minister
RE
05:30aOil demand rebound to prevail over potential Iran, India headwinds
RE
05:28aThe cost of having a child in China
RE
05:23aTaishin gains conditional approval for purchase of Prudential unit
RE
05:20aVietnam's Ho Chi Minh exchange suspends trading due to overload
RE
05:20aMonde Nissin bets on meat alternatives after record $1 billion Philippine IPO
RE
05:20aMonde Nissin bets on meat alternatives after record $1 billion Philippine IPO
RE
05:18aHong Kong April retail sales rise 12.1% y/y as pandemic threat eases
RE
05:13aSouth African manufacturing expands at faster rate in May - Absa PMI
RE
05:11aLondon transport operator in third emergency financing deal since COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
4World stocks hit another record, crude up in big data week
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS