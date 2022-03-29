Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam's VinFast sets up U.S. manufacturing plant, eyes investment of at least $2 bln

03/29/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CES 2022 in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's automaker VinFast, a unit of the country's biggest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM, said it has set up its first U.S. manufacturing plant with investment of around $2 billion in the first phase of construction, as it looks to establish itself in the U.S. market.

VinFast became Vietnam's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. The company said in January it would transition to all-electric vehicle production from late 2022.

The complex, VinFast's first factory in the United States, is located in North Carolina, on a 800-hectare (1,976 acre) plot, with a capacity of 150,000 units per annum initially, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Construction should begin this year as soon as the company is awarded a license and is expected to complete by July 2024, it said. The facility would make electric buses and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), batteries for EVs, and support suppliers.

VinFast is betting big on the U.S. market, where it hopes its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to tempt consumers away from the likes of Tesla TSLA.O and General Motors GM.N.

"With a manufacturing facility right in the U.S. market, VinFast can stabilise prices and shorten product delivery time, making our EVs more accessible to customers, and contributing to local environmental improvement goals," said Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup vice chair and VinFast Global CEO.

The company, which began selling EVs in Vietnam at the end of 2021, expects to begin delivering them by the end of 2022. It is targeting global electric vehicle sales of 42,000 this year.

VinFast said prices for its VF8 sport SUV started from $41,000 in the United States, and that it would apply blockchain technology to record orders and confirm ownership. By comparison, a Tesla SUV sells for around $50,000.

Outside of North America, the company is looking for a plant in Germany, it said in January.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pCanada to present 2022-23 budget on april 7 - finance minister…
RE
02:50p21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate
RE
02:50pOil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
RE
02:48pU.N chopper crashes in eastern Congo with 8 aboard, army blames rebels
RE
02:48pDIAGNOS : 2022-03-28, DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement and New Marketing Director – Download PDF
PU
02:45pU.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts
RE
02:45pIcahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board
RE
02:44pJustice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says
RE
02:43pVietnam's VinFast sets up U.S. manufacturing plant, eyes investment of at least $2 bln
RE
02:42pWorld delegates appear to kick deal to halt nature loss into long grass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
4Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS