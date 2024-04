HANOI, April 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's top miner Vinacomin plans to invest 182 trillion dong ($7.3 billion) to ramp up its alumina-aluminium production to meet the country's rising demand for the metal, the government said on Tuesday.

The investment by the state-run firm will go to two bauxite exploration projects and five refining projects in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)