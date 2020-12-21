Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'

12/21/2020 | 11:19am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese and U.S. officials will meet late this month to discuss trade issues, Vietnam's government said on Monday, after the U.S. Treasury last week labelled the Southeast Asian country a currency manipulator.

"Vietnam regretted the USTR (United States Trade Representative) decision on October 2 to launch section 301 investigation over Vietnam's currency and timber," the trade ministry told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The Trump administration last week named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that businesses said would pave the way for the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods.

The ministry said it was "extremely important for the two sides to maintain talks at the moment", adding that any move by the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods would hurt bilateral trade relations.

"From the Vietnam side, firms would lose their confidence in doing businesses with U.S. partners, resulting in a decline in the imports of U.S. materials and technology," the ministry said in the statement.

The United States is Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for over a quarter of its total export revenue in the first 11 months of this year.

Its key exports to the country include garments, electronics and wooden products. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aChina regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines
RE
06:31aSacklers cited fear of OxyContin lawsuits before transferring $10 billion from their company, documents show
RE
06:29aSoutheast Asia travel app Traveloka weighs public listing options
RE
06:25aAir traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown
RE
06:23aFiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger
RE
06:23aIndian court dismisses Future Group's plea against Amazon
RE
06:20aWalmart unveils new product return service
RE
06:19aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
06:19aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
06:17aSwiss report 10,000 new coronavirus cases over three days
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
5NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala (disposal)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ