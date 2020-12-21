Vietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'

HANOI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese and U.S. officials will
meet late this month to discuss trade issues, Vietnam's
government said on Monday, after the U.S. Treasury last week
labelled the Southeast Asian country a currency manipulator.
"Vietnam regretted the USTR (United States Trade
Representative) decision on October 2 to launch section 301
investigation over Vietnam's currency and timber," the trade
ministry told Reuters in an emailed statement.
The Trump administration last week named Vietnam a currency
manipulator, a move that businesses said would pave the way for
the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods.
The ministry said it was "extremely important for the two
sides to maintain talks at the moment", adding that any move by
the USTR to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods would hurt
bilateral trade relations.
"From the Vietnam side, firms would lose their confidence in
doing businesses with U.S. partners, resulting in a decline in
the imports of U.S. materials and technology," the ministry said
in the statement.
The United States is Vietnam's largest export market,
accounting for over a quarter of its total export revenue in the
first 11 months of this year.
Its key exports to the country include garments, electronics
and wooden products.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)