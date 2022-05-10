Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam seeks to boost domestic coal production amid rising import prices

05/10/2022 | 11:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker shovels coal as he loads a truck at a coal port in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's state-owned coal miner Vinacomin will boost domestic production to meet rising demand for the fossil fuel amid surging global prices, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing powerhouse, earlier this year warned of electricity shortages due to tight coal supplies.

"Domestic demand for coal is at high levels, especially coal for power generation during the hot months of summer," Vinacomin Chief Executive Officer Dang Thanh Hai said in a statement.

Vinacomin, formally known as Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Corp, produced 14.9 million tonnes of coal in the first four months of this year, up 10% from a year earlier, according to the statement. This accounted for 90% of the country's total coal output in the period.

The company targets producing 4 million tonnes in May, the ministry added.

Vietnam turned from a net coal exporter to a net importer nearly a decade ago and has been increasingly reliant on imported supplies for its power generation. Indonesia and Australia have been its key suppliers.

Vietnam plans to raise its annual coal imports to 46.5 million tonnes by 2025 and to 123.7 million tonnes by 2045 from 36 million tonnes last year, the ministry said last month.

Its coal imports in the January-April period fell 24.5% year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes, but the value of those imports more than doubled to $2.39 billion due to rising prices, according to the government's customs data.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06aHong kong's hang seng index up more than 2%…
RE
01:06aHong kong's hang seng tech index up more than 5%…
RE
01:06aHong kong shares of tencent up more than 5%…
RE
01:04aHong kong shares of meituan up more than 9%…
RE
01:00aChina's Shandong port trader secures rare Russian oil deal - trade, statement
RE
01:00aJapan Mar coincident index up 0.2 point - govt
RE
01:00aWhy the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022
RE
01:00aSiemens energy ceo says situation at wind turbine division sieme…
RE
01:00aDollar's surge spurs currency hedging by U.S. companies
RE
01:00aDoes the cryptocurrency crash pose a threat to the financial system?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Earnings almost double to reach record-high levels for Mowi
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4Petrobras : concludes sale of E&P asset in the Potiguar Basin May 10, 2..
5ITOCHU : Announces Participation in Office Decarbonization Project Incl..

HOT NEWS