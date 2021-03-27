Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 bln in first quarter

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $4.1 billion in
foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of
2021, up 6.5% from a year earlier, government data showed on
Saturday.
FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth.
Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about
70% of the southeast Asian country's exports.
FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI
disbursements — rose 18.5% from a year earlier to $10.13 billion
in the January-March period, the government said in a statement.
Of the pledges, 49.6% would go to manufacturing and
processing, while 38.9% are to be invested in electricity
distribution, it added.
Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period,
followed by Japan and South Korea.
