Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 bln in first quarter

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $4.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of 2021, up 6.5% from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about 70% of the southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 18.5% from a year earlier to $10.13 billion in the January-March period, the government said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 49.6% would go to manufacturing and processing, while 38.9% are to be invested in electricity distribution, it added.

Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Japan and South Korea. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by David Holmes)