Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 bln in first quarter

03/27/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $4.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first three months of 2021, up 6.5% from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about 70% of the southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements — rose 18.5% from a year earlier to $10.13 billion in the January-March period, the government said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 49.6% would go to manufacturing and processing, while 38.9% are to be invested in electricity distribution, it added.

Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Japan and South Korea. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aVietnam sees foreign investment rise to $4.1 bln in first quarter
RE
10:28aShip stranded in Suez Canal has moved but unclear when it will be freed- SCA Chairman
RE
10:28aSuez canal authority chairman says aircraft would not be able to lift containers off stranded ship
RE
10:26aSuez canal authority chairman says doesn't think shipping lines will move away from using canal
RE
10:25aSuez canal authority chairman says shippers are free to reroute round cape of good hope but have not done so yet
RE
10:21aEU EXPERTS TO SAY NUCLEAR POWER QUALIFIES FOR GREEN INVESTMENT LABEL : document
RE
10:17aCoronavirus cases in the netherlands rise by more than 8,500 in 24 hours -official data
RE
10:16aSuez canal authority chairman says stranded ship will need to be checked before it sails again
RE
10:05aSuez canal authority chairman says will work round the clock to get ships through once ship is freed
RE
10:02aSuez canal authority chairman says can't say when refloat might happen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Paris, EU near deal on Air France bailout conditions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ