Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15

02/13/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hanoi reopening after the ease of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

HANOI(Reuters) - Vietnam will remove its COVID-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets starting Feb. 15, with no limitation on the number of flights, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Southeast Asian country imposed tight border controls at the start of the pandemic to keep out COVID-19, with some initial success, but that dealt a blow to its burgeoning tourism sector which accounted for about 10% of gross domestic product.

"Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level," Tuoi Tre said, citing Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam.

Vietnam has already informed its partners about that new policy and only China has not yet agreed to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, Son was quoted as saying.

Vietnam had already begun gradually resuming international flights with 15 markets from the beginning of this year while easing quarantine requirements, with vaccinated passengers now needing only three days of self-isolation.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded nearly 2.5 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and around 39,000 deaths. Nearly 98% of its 98 million people have received at least two vaccine doses, official data showed.

(Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aVietnam to end COVID curbs on international flights from Feb 15
RE
03:03aAlgeria's Sonatrach to share production in Niger's oil-rich Kafra region - statement
RE
02:25aEx-China Development Bank exec arrested on bribery suspicion
RE
02:01aHong Kong to report record 3,000 COVID cases on Sunday -TVB
RE
01:33aU.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
RE
01:33aU.s. staff of osce mission in eastern ukraine city of donetsk st…
RE
01:27aCook Islands braces for first community COVID cases
RE
12:26aUkraine holds drills as Russian border crisis worsens
RE
12:24aJuliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed
RE
02/12Australian police urge protesters to leave capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
2Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.
3French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order
4Singapore Airshow expects sharp fall in visitor numbers - organiser
5India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fra..

HOT NEWS