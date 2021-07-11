Vietnam to expand movement curbs as coronavirus cases hit record high

HANOI, July 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam will impose movement
restrictions in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho for 14 days
starting on Monday, the government said on Sunday, as the
Southeast Asian country battles its worst outbreak of the
pandemic.
The city of 1.23 million people in the far south has
reported seven infections over the past week, the government
said in a statement.
After successfully containing the disease for much of the
pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late
April, with daily infections climbing to record levels.
The health ministry reported 1,953 new infections on Sunday,
the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 cases, and exceeding
Saturday's record of 1,853. Most of the cases were recorded in
Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the country's outbreak.
Vietnam has recorded 29,816 infections in total and 116
deaths - very low figures compared with some European nations,
India and the United States.
The country has over the past week begun imposing
restrictions on movement in major cities, including the economic
hub of Ho Chi Minh and the capital Hanoi.
