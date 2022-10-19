Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Vietnam to pursue flexible, prudent monetary policy as pressures rise - PM

10/19/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Inflation pressure is rising in Vietnam from uncertainty over energy prices and the war in Ukraine, but authorities will keep prices in check and pursue flexible, prudent monetary policy throughout next year, its prime minister said on Thursday.

The government will maintain macroeconomic stability this year and manage inflation, while keeping it under 4.5% next year and targeting 6.5% gross domestic product growth, Pham Minh Chinh told legislators on Thursday.

He said 2023 would bring more challenges than advantages for Vietnam's economy and local markets would face risks.

"We will continue to pursue a prudent and flexible monetary policy to ensure macro-economic stability in 2023," he told the National Assembly in the opening of its new session.

"The tasks for us for the rest of this year and for 2023 are challenging, and the government expects support from the entire nation to rise to them."

Regional manufacturing hub Vietnam has seen its economy rebound strongly from the pandemic, with gross domestic product in the third quarter growing 13.67% from a year earlier.

But like most of its regional neighbours it has seen challenges with inflation and depreciation of its currency , which hit fresh record lows against the dollar in recent days, having lost 7% this year.

The central bank on Monday widened its exchange rate trading band to 5.0% from 3.0% in a move to allow the dong to devalue.

Last month, the central bank raised its policy rates by 100 basis points, in a rare monetary tightening move aimed at keeping inflation under 4% this year.

Consumer prices in September rose 4.01% from the end of last year, slightly higher than a government target of 4.0% for the year. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.12038 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.72516 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 0.97656 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012039 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.56367 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
Latest news "Economy"
12:40aWarburg Pincus to invest $350 million to set up Southeast Asia digital insurance firm
RE
12:37aDollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
RE
12:36aThai domestic car sales rise 15.64% y/y in September
RE
12:35aMalaysia to go to polls on Nov. 19
RE
12:33aChina's onshore and offshore yuan trim intraday losses after blo…
RE
12:31aWarburg pincus: new insurance platform comprises buyout firm's i…
RE
12:29aGold extends fall as higher dollar, bond yields dent appeal
RE
12:27aVietnam refinery boosts production amid concern on fuel import costs
RE
12:22aChina defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy
RE
12:19aIntrepid early movers position to ride China stock rebound
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decl..
3HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA SET TO OPEN DOWN 5.1%…
4TESLA INC SAYS CONFIDENT THAT WE HAVE A PATH, ON SOURCING REQUIR…
5Transcript : Redbubble Limited, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, ..

HOT NEWS