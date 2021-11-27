Vietnamese Metaverse Pioneer Project, The Parallel, Set To Take The World By Storm

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The metaverse, a concept first introduced in a 1992 science fiction novel, has evolved into a critical topic in today's world. With the rebranding of its name to Meta, big tech companies like Facebook have also made very strong public statements about the role they want to play in bringing the reality of a metaverse to life. The Parallel is a pioneer metaverse that aims to expand the metaverse beyond popular themes of gaming and entertainment, and to make it an integral part of our daily lives.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvfMdjUm8n4

The Parallel is backed and advised by investors such as Santiago Roel Santos, a partner at ParaFi Capital who is reputable in the Blockchain industry. Sharing the long term vision with The Parallel, Kyber Ventures becomes the leading investor to help the project reach out the global market.

The Parallel's focus is on "enjoying to earn" rather than "playing to earn." The Parallel seeks to strike a balance with its enjoy to earn mechanism, allowing the platform to develop and grow in a sustainable manner. The Parallel also takes pride in its limitless creativity, which allows it to rapidly advance the development of its platform. Furthermore, The Parallel is looking to develop Paragon Crafting, the Parallel's foundation game, with other projects such as Hydra System in the works. When asked about The Parallel's metaverse's vision for the people of Vietnam, CEO Louis N. Young explains, "Many Vietnamese are also pursuing the dream of the metaverse." Young people in Vietnam can completely transform the country into a metaverse hub if they are enthusiastic, talented, and creative. "We believe that The Parallel will serve as a model for the next generation of entrepreneurs as they work to build a new world for the next Internet revolution."

"The Metaverse is a long-term goal, a vision of the future, and it took a lot of resources and time to get there. As a result, those who get in on this trend early will have a huge advantage in terms of success," he added.

Given the recent success of Axie Infinity, a "play-to-earn" platform that ushered in a new era for the gaming industry, some blockchain enthusiasts believe Vietnam has what it takes to become the hub of metaverse startups with unicorn potential. Furthermore, the reputable data platform Chainalysis ranks Vietnam first in cryptocurrency adoption, indicating the Vietnamese people's faith in the blockchain space.

The Parallel is a metaverse project that aims to provide users with the ultimate form of entertainment while also giving them the opportunity to earn passive income. The project appears to be very promising, with a lot in store for the people of Vietnam and the rest of the world. It remains to be seen whether it can compete with major blockchain projects based in Vietnam, such as Axie Infinity.



