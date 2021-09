On September 11, 2021 local time, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hanoi.

Pham Minh Chinh asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders and his warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the upcoming 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. He said that both Vietnam and China are committed to the socialist path. The comradely and brotherly friendship between the two countries is a precious asset of the two parties, states, and peoples, and should thus be strengthened and deepened. Vietnam will always remember and thank China for its enormous assistance for the country's revolution and nation-building. A strong and prosperous China represents an opportunity for Vietnam, and China's development has provided Vietnam with development models and essential experience for reference. Vietnam regards its relations with China as a top priority in its foreign policies. Vietnam stands ready to work with China to enhance communication and cooperation between the top leaders of the two parties and both countries in various fields, and enhance strategic mutual trust and friendship between the two peoples. Vietnam appreciates China for its vaccine assistance in times of need, demonstrating our true friendship in adversity. Vietnam is willing to learn from China's experience of fighting against COVID-19 and comprehensively promote anti-pandemic cooperation. Vietnam will maintain the momentum of economic, trade and investment cooperation with China, keep industrial and supply chains stable, and facilitate China's investment in the country. Vietnam attaches importance to China's growing international status and influence, highly appreciates China's important role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in various organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Both sides need to implement the consensus reached by top leaders, properly handle maritime issues, maintain maritime stability, conduct maritime cooperation in an orderly manner, promote the negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), and contribute to the peace in the region.

Wang Yi conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Pham Minh Chinh, and extended his congratulations on the successful convening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Wang Yi said that China and Vietnam are friendly neighbors. Maintaining and further developing China-Vietnam friendship is the priority of bilateral relations. As both states are socialist countries led by the Communist Parties, reinforcing and revitalizing socialist causes is the top priority in bilateral relations and the most significant and fundamental common strategic interests that both countries should insist on. The two sides must adhere to our shared ideals and convictions, enhance political and strategic mutual trust, and jointly safeguard our political and system security.

Wang Yi pointed out that out of empathy with Vietnam for the COVID-19 implications, China is willing to take exceptional measures to support it with vaccines and share medical and treatment experience so as to help Vietnam defeat the pandemic and resume its economic and social development at an early date. Both sides must make good use of the joint prevention and control mechanism, maintain orderly economic and trade exchanges, facilitate the construction of the China-Vietnam cross-border economic cooperation zone, and accelerate Vietnam's industrialization. We must push forward the international community's joint fight against the pandemic, jointly resist the smears and attacks against socialist countries by external forces, safeguard our common interests, the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, as well as the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law.

Wang Yi said as to the South China Sea issue, both sides must abide by the political consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and both countries, adhere to the agreements signed by both sides, resolve differences and disputes through friendly consultations and refrain from any unilateral actions to ensure the overall maritime stability. China and Vietnam should accelerate maritime cooperation, discuss the methods of joint exploration, and foster and further consolidate new growth points of bilateral relations. China is willing to work with ASEAN countries to overcome interruptions and difficulties and steadily push forward the COC negotiations, so as to conclude substantive and effective guidelines for safeguarding the peace and stability of the South China Sea.