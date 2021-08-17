Log in
View, Inc. Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at View, Inc.

08/17/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW), a Silicon Valley-based smart window company.

On March 8, 2021, View completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and announced that its shares would begin to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 9, 2021.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.” Further, the Company disclosed that the Audit Committee has retained independent legal and accounting advisors and that it was postponing the release of its Q2 2021 financial results.

Following this news, View’s shares fell $1.26 per share, over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired View securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS