ViewSonic Expands Education Ecosystem with myViewBoard Classroom for Remote- and Hybrid-Based Learning Environments

myViewBoard Classroom Offers a Purpose-Built Software Solution for Both In-Class and Distance Learning

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of its myViewBoard™ Classroom Software for remote- and hybrid-based learning environments. As part of the ViewSonic distance learning initiative during the COVID-19 outbreak, the company introduced the myViewBoard Classroom. myViewBoard Classroom is a hybrid teaching software tool packed with a variety of features to help create a classroom environment in the digital space.

As schools struggle to develop ways to create learning environments for the new school year, teachers and students face new challenges that require new resources from hardware to software. The education system is being restructured to share ideas, communicate, and ensure learning and myViewBoard Classroom delivers a safe virtual learning space. From allowing teachers to import existing lesson plans via PDF or Google Slides to reaching students with built-in video and audio, as well as live chat functionality, myViewBoard Classroom is a singular solution for hybrid teaching and hybrid learning.

There is no software installation required to access myViewBoard Classroom and the latest version will always be available. myViewBoard Classroom is secure with 256-bit encryption that ensures no data breaches, while integration with Google Classroom allows only registered students to enter. It runs on Google Chrome® or Microsoft Edge® and supports Windows, Mac and Chrome OS.

Benefits of myViewBoard Classroom:

Digital whiteboard – Students can interact with the teacher on the whiteboard without physically being in the classroom.

– Students can interact with the teacher on the whiteboard without physically being in the classroom. Teach and learn anywhere, anytime – Teachers and students can sign in from any computer with no software installation needed. Lessons can be recorded for later viewing.

– Teachers and students can sign in from any computer with no software installation needed. Lessons can be recorded for later viewing. Leverage existing content – Compatible with favorite educational resources and web browsers. myViewBoard Classroom allows teachers to import their lessons in PDF, Google Slides. Students can respond and solve problems on the digital whiteboard within myViewBoard Classroom.

– Compatible with favorite educational resources and web browsers. myViewBoard Classroom allows teachers to import their lessons in PDF, Google Slides. Students can respond and solve problems on the digital whiteboard within myViewBoard Classroom. Interactive engagement – Built-in one-way video streaming allows students to see teachers; but to protect their privacy, students are not shown on camera to the rest of the class. Audio conferencing and live chat also help maximize student engagement.

– Built-in one-way video streaming allows students to see teachers; but to protect their privacy, students are not shown on camera to the rest of the class. Audio conferencing and live chat also help maximize student engagement. Classroom management – Teachers can control, manage, and moderate the classroom by giving permissions to students with a virtual “raised hand” to speak or write.

– Teachers can control, manage, and moderate the classroom by giving permissions to students with a virtual “raised hand” to speak or write. Safe learning space – Built-in secure authentication with Google and Microsoft single sign-on, ensuring that remote lessons are only attended by those with permission to do so.

“With the abrupt shift to online teaching and the uncertainty surrounding going back to school safely, we know that working in education can be challenging right now. At ViewSonic, we developed myViewBoard Classroom to assist teachers, schools and districts with hybrid teaching and learning to make the transition as seamless as possible for both teachers and students,” said David Naranjo, business line director at ViewSonic Americas. “myViewBoard Classroom was created to be a solution to fill in the gaps between teaching and learning in this new world. We intend to help produce a successful hybrid learning environment that teachers can then integrate into the creation of engaging lessons for their students in a digital space.”

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products and conducts business in more than 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and the myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer and professional markets, and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

