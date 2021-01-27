ViewSonic Introduces Additional Sizes to its All-in-One Direct View LED Display Line

New Sizes Include 108- and 216-inch Models for Effective Messaging and Communication

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solutions, launches two new sizes to its current line of direct view LED displays. The 108-inch LD108-121 and the 216-inch LD216-251 are all-in-one display solutions designed for professional-grade, 24/7 operation in large venues, higher education campuses and other environments where a striking impression and effective messaging is needed.

The LD108-121 and the LD216-251 deliver content seamlessly without lines or distortion, ensuring one continuous and smooth image. Both direct view LED displays are composed of several pre-assembled cabinets and multiple LED modules for easy installation. When installed, each individual module auto-configures and calibrates its location and setting values within the display as a singular unit. This eliminates the need for complicated set-up processes–all that is needed is to turn on the display. Both displays may be installed easily with two people and within two hours, ensuring installers can save their customers time and labor costs.

“ViewSonic is bringing in these two new sizes, as the demand from our channel partners has increased, especially in the higher education space,” said Bryan Phann, Sr. business line manager of LFD/commercial displays at ViewSonic. “With these additions to the direct view LED displays, ViewSonic offers a stunning visual experience and cost-effective alternative to the traditional video wall. Easier to install, calibrate and maintain, the LD108-121 and the LD216-251 offers a unique display solution platform to communicate messaging.”

LD108-121

- 108-inch, all-in-one, direct view LED display

- 500 nits of brightness; 4,440Hz refresh rate; 1.2mm pixel pitch

- Native 1080p Full HD (1920x1080) resolution; 120% Rec.709 color

- Embedded SoC platform; Android 8.0 O/S; 4GB RAM; 32GB internal memory

- Integrated ViewBoard Cast screen sharing software

- Available: February 2021 with an estimated street price of $92,999.00* [USD]

LD216-251

- 216-inch, all-in-one, direct view LED display

- 600 nits of brightness; 4,440Hz refresh rate; 2.5mm pixel pitch

- Native 1080p Full HD (1920x1080) resolution; 120% Rec.709 color

- Embedded SoC platform; Android 8.0 O/S; 4GB RAM; 32GB internal memory

- Integrated ViewBoard Cast screen sharing software

- Available: March 2021 with an estimated street price of $219,999.00* [USD]

A powerful embedded SoC platform delivers an innovative viewing experience, by simplifying installation and maintenance, so there is no need for external devices to communicate with a server. With remote configuration and content management system support, both the LD108-121 and the LD216-251 are compatible with Crestron, Extron and AMX automated control systems for seamless integration.

