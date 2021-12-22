ViewSonic Kicks Off its United by Play Initiative with In-Person “Valorant” Charity Gaming Tournament on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas

The Battle for Charity Tournament Brings Together Professional Players, College Teams, Casual Gamers, and Influencers at the HyperX Arena and Streamed Live for an International Audience

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions and education technology, introduces the United by Play Battle for Charity Esports Tournament. ViewSonic will host this in-person and virtual event at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5th, 2022.

All donations will benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation, 1,000 Dreams Fund, StackUp, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hollywood, Paws Your Game and LANFest. Teams are made up of streamers, content creators, pro players, and college players, with each team representing a different charity. Soniqs Rainbow 6 players, UNLV, California State University of Dominguez Hills Toros, and the Las Vegas Inferno are just a few of the participants on the teams. RowdyRogan, TacticalGramma, and others will be on-site to meet and play against the public in the free play area.

“ViewSonic has been an early advocate for esports as a way for students to grow and connect with others,” said Danny Ordway, vertical marketing manager for gaming at ViewSonic. “Gaming has the unique ability to build online communities and provide participants a place where they can be themselves, engage with other gamers and be part of a greater social network. One of the goals of this tournament is to bring the gaming community together to connect, compete and to give back to the community.”

Sponsors of the event include NVIDIA, Seagate Gaming, Las Vegas Inferno, Patriot Viper Gaming and Voodoo Ranger who have all generously donated cash and products for the prize packages. Voodoo Ranger will provide beer tasting at the event. The Las Vegas Inferno will bring notable guests and gaming influencers to help celebrate Inferno Day on January 6th, which is officially recognized by the city of Las Vegas. There are a total of 20 prize packages with a grand prize that includes a custom gaming PC with NVIDIA 3080 graphics card, ViewSonic XG271QG gaming monitor, and Seagate Ironwolf 8TBHDD.

The tournament takes place from 10am – 6pm PT and will be streamed live. ViewSonic will also host press and influencers in an exclusive VIP area which will showcase some of the latest gaming monitors, interactive displays, and large format displays.

ViewSonic continues to develop gaming monitors for everyone ranging from the casual gamer to the professional and has a full line of award-winning models that deliver complete immersion and responsiveness for the ultimate gaming experience. Engineered with tournament-grade features, these monitors are designed to give players the edge needed for any gaming environment.

