ViewTech Borescopes Returns to Exhibit for Ninth Time at 2021 Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia

TRAVERSE City, Mich., Dec 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- To conclude their full trade show schedule in 2021, ViewTech Borescopes will be connecting with Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS) attendees at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas this week. Organized by the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and The Texas A&M University System, TPS is known for its impact on turbomachinery, pump, oil & gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical, and water industries.



ViewTech Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright, will be available to assist TPS attendees searching to upgrade their remote visual inspection equipment at Booth 1945. On-hand to trial at TPS 2021 will be a VJ-3 2.2mm, VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 6.0mm Dual Camera. With insertion tube diameters ranging from 2.2 through 6.0mm and lengths up to 8 meters, the VJ-3 video borescope is ideal for completing a variety of inspection, maintenance, and quality control procedures.



The team at ViewTech Borescopes suggests those looking to purchase a borescope first demo a VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope at their facility for free with a no-cost, no-obligation demo offer. Both attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to visit ViewTech at Booth 1945 to select a borescope that would work best for their inspection application and reserve a no-cost demo during Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia exhibit hall hours.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



