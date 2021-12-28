Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viewpoint: Alaskan oil exports poised to fall in 2022

12/28/2021 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alaskan North Slope (ANS) crude exports to Asia-Pacific could keep trending lower as the US west coastrecovers from Covid-19-induced demand drops and competing Opec+ output builds.

At least nine cargoes, or nearly 24,000 b/d of the domestic-medium sour ANS, were loaded for export to Japan, China, Singapore or South Korea in 2021, compared with 13 cargoes, or nearly 43,000 b/d, loaded for delivery to similar destinations in 2020, according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau and an analysis of vessel tracking data.

Competing Opec+ crude shipments to the US west coast rose to 423,000 b/d in the first nine months of this year, from 390,000 b/d over the same period last year, as US west coast refinery utilization rates rose to nearly 83pc from roughly 74pc over the same period, according to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

US west coast receipts of Alaskan crude fell to 390,000 b/d from 400,000 b/d at the same time, taking roughly 90pc of available ANS supply in the same nine months, respectively.

ANS was estimated at an average premium to Arab light of $1.53/bl so far this year from a 50¢/bl discount last year, when Opec+ curtailed production. This could support increased shipments of Middle Eastern grades to California and Washington state refiners.

The Opec+ roadmap to restore the production that it removed from the market in 2020 entails monthly hikes of 400,000 b/d through April next year, followed by a rise of 432,000 b/d each month until all of the group's original 9.7mn b/d cut is unwound.

Asia-Pacific demand for ANS surged last year when the first wave of the pandemic pressured US west coast refinery runs and created a surplus of global crude supply that weighed on prices.

ANS averaged a roughly 65¢/bl premium to the international benchmark Ice Brent so far this year from a roughly $1.77/bl discount to the primary waterborne benchmark last year. Should these trends continue, that could further pressure the export arbitrage from Alaska.

China has taken roughly 80pc of all ANS crude loaded for export over the last two years, most recently a cargo delivered by the US flagged tanker Alaskan Spirit to Lanshan, China, in late August.

The Suezmax Vail Spirit is laden with the latest export of the grade since 12 December and is not yet signaling a destination, according to vessel tracking data,

ANS exports to China drew support from a "phase one trade deal", during former US president Donald Trump's administration, that required China to buy $69bn worth of US crude, LNG and other energy commodities in 2020-21. China has met less than 40pc of its purchase commitments for 2020 and between 42-56pc for 2021, according to calculations by Washington think tank Petersen Institute.

The phase one deal was so named because the Trump administration was expecting to negotiate a follow-up agreement - phase two - to increase purchases of US goods by China. The administration of President Joe Biden says it has no plans for such an agreement.

By Benjamin Peyton

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 18:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pDELTA AIR LINES : Winter weather, omicron variant impact holiday flight schedule
PU
02:57pF&M BANCORP : Mail Fraud, Explained
PU
02:51pPentagon awards contract for development of F-35 variant for unnamed ally
AQ
02:48pExclusive-From Kentucky to Arkansas, America's least-vaccinated states led in-store holiday shopping
RE
02:47p2021'S TOP BLOGS : Kubernetes, AWS Lambda, and more
PU
02:47pDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 126/2021
PU
02:47pDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Ledende medarbejderes transaktioner 126/2021
PU
02:47pDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 125/2021
PU
02:47pDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Ledende medarbejderes transaktioner 125/2021
PU
02:40pVNUE, INC CEO Issues End-of-Year 2021 Update to Shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
5Global shares rise as investors shrug off Omicron worries

HOT NEWS