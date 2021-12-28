Viewpoint: Arconic to set pace for 1Q UBC market

All eyes are on US aluminum mill Arconic in the 2022 used beverage can (UBC) spot market as the consumer resurfaced quietly in 2021 and ramps up its buying program to make a full return.

Most US UBC traders surveyed by Argus expect first quarter mill spreads to hold steady or tighten slightly to within 62-65pc of the Argus P1020 Midwest transaction price, but a minority expect spreads to go as tight as 68pc with the increased competition.

"To my knowledge, Arconic [spot scrap prices] have been high but not the most aggressive," one broker competing with Arconic for scrap said.

"Arconic will be a player, for sure, but they are going to be ramping up throughout the year and I think the first quarter will be relatively slow for them," a second scrap broker said.

Until November 2019, Arconic was contractually prohibited from selling can sheet in the US as part of its split from former upstream half Alcoa. But upon expiration of the agreement the company began the long process of re-certifying.

Because can sheet comes in contact with food and beverages, the US government closely regulates can sheet producers. The company shipped its first qualification coils in the second half of 2021.

Another player setting the tone for 2022 UBC spreadsis Tri Arrows Aluminum (TAA), which uses a stable of broker companies to buy its scrap with no in-house buyers. Each year, TAA reevaluates qualified brokers and sometimes new brokers are awarded contracts or former brokers lose contracts, which sometimes stokes more aggressive buying styles.

"The TAA buyers will remain the same year over year and activity there will stay steady," the second broker said.

Brokers are paid a percentage of the P1020 Midwest transaction to deliver a predetermined volume of scrap to a mill over a certain time period, and they can either maximize profit but risk falling behind by buying from dealers at a lower price against this contract position, or pay a higher price to stay consistently on track, but accept minimizing potential upside. For example, a mill being paid 62pc of the Argus P1020 Midwest transaction price in a contract would aim to buy scrap on the spot market at 61pc or wider over the course of its contract and retain the difference for overhead and profit. But if the mill decided to buy at 59pc for several months and found only very few dealers willing to accept the price, the broker might need to hike its buying spreads later to catch up and meet volumes obligations to retain its contract for the next year.

Argus was not aware of any major shuffle in the 2022 brokers buying for TAA.

US consumers were paying in the high-60pc range of the Argus P1020 Midwest transaction price for UBCs at the beginning of the year until late March, when aluminum prices and premiums began to pick up. At that point, buyers stopped hiking scrap prices in step with terminal markets.

UBC spreads bottomed out at 55pc in June and have slowly risen back into the low 60pc range as of the third week of December.

By John Betz