Viewpoint: EU metal sector facing high 1Q energy costs

Europe's metallurgical industry is likely to face a continued squeeze on margins in the new year, with supply-demand fundamentals suggesting little respite to the energy crunch that has caused gas prices to soar since September and forced the suspension of some metal facilities.

Regional natural gas prices underwent a partial downward correction in late October, but the subsequent weeks have seen an increasingly rapid rise. At the time of writing, the Dutch TTF front-month gas market stands at €135/MWh, up from €95.20/MWh at the beginning of December, while the UK NBP front-month price has jumped to 341.35p/th from 243.80p/th over the same period.

Over-the-counter (OTC) power prices are also surging, with the German base-load day-ahead price at €358/MWh - exceeding October's highest point of €328/MWh - while the UK equivalent has risen to £390.15/MWh in choppy market conditions. Meanwhile, Europe's LNG prices have jumped sharply as buyers compete for cargoes against a sharply rising Asian market. At the time of writing, European front-month prices have jumped to $44.20/mn Btu delivered northwest Europe, from $31.70/mn Btu at the start of December.

The latest price hikes across Europe's energy complex are in part owing to downward revisions to temperature forecasts for the end of December and fresh concerns about future gas supply through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

In mid-December, German energy regulator Bnetza announced that it will not make a decision on the certification of the operator of Gazprom's 55bn m³/yr Nord Stream 2 pipeline before the second half of 2022, after the regulator suspended the certification procedure in mid-November. Swiss-based Gazprom subsidiary Nord Stream 2, which developed the line and applied to act as its operator in June, must set up a German subsidiary to own and operate the portion falling under German jurisdiction.

Other factors are also pushing up the energy complex, including expectations of low regional wind output and disruptions to some nuclear supply in the UK and France.

In the UK, exceptionally high energy gas and power costs since September have forced some industrial firms to curtail operations and consumption. Industrial gas demand totalled just 5.1mn m³/d on 1-12 December, falling even further from 6.1mn m³/d in October-December and 6.4mn m³/d in July-September. It is currently on track to be the lowest for any month since at least October 2010, and less than half of the three-year December average of 10.5mn m³/d. But overall UK gas consumption has been above average because of cold weather bolstering demand from households and small businesses while exports to Ireland through the Moffat pipeline have grown.

Some of Europe's particularly energy-intensive metal sectors raised the alarm as energy costs initially surged back in September, with Spain's Ferroglobe idling one of its silicon metal furnaces at Sabon, Galicia, while aluminium and steel producers urgently reviewed their margins.

And the situation has not eased, with global metals group Nyrstar planning to put its Auby zinc smelter in France under care and maintenance from the first week of January because of the country's higher power costs. This will be under continuous review and Auby will resume production once economically feasible.

"Power prices, already at historically high levels across Europe, have continued to rise in recent weeks in France, in excess of neighbouring European countries," Nyrstar said in mid-December. "The price outlook for electricity prices in France in early 2022 indicates continued high prices and significant volatility."

Operations at Nystar's other two European zinc smelters - Balen in Belgium and Budel in the Netherlands - will continue at reduced capacity.

Metal market participants are hoping that energy costs will start to ease as winter draws to an end, potentially from about February-March. But there are indications that challenges may persist further out into 2022.

In the Dutch natural gas market, the summer 2022 price has been on the rise, largely increasing its premium to the summer 2023 contract in mid-December as brisk withdrawals across northwest Europe further raise the possibility that stocks could enter next summer at a vast deficit to previous years, boosting injection demand.

It is possible that the Netherlands could enter next summer with little gas in storage. Low stocks heading into the summer could increase the likelihood that a deficit is carried over into next winter - and possibly the following summer. Nam's new storage plan for Grijpskerk foresees that the site again could be completely emptied in the 2022-23 winter as part of its conversion to low-calorie storage. And Dutch production could fall again in summer 2023 from next year, further increasing the Netherlands' need for imports.

