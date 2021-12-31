Viewpoint: India's LNG use at risk from high prices

India's LNG demand will continue to fall next year if strong competition between wealthier nations underpin prices at present levels.

LNG deliveries to India have been lower than a year earlier since June, dropping to 1.61mn t in November - the lowest level since February 2019, preliminary shiptracking figures from oil analytics firm Vortexa show. Imports in April-October dropped by 2.6pc to 18.9bn m³ from 19.4bn m³ a year earlier, the most recent official figures for the April 2021-March 2022 fiscal year show. But the slowdown in LNG imports was more significant in recent months, with imports in November declining by 21pc on the year, and by 17pc from October, reflecting the impact of high LNG rates on the country's gas use. LNG imports in November were at 2.23bn m³ of pipeline gas equivalent, down from 2.7bn m³ in October and 2.81bn m³ a year earlier, according to preliminary oil ministry data. Imports also fell by 22pc on the year in October despite the festival season.

Industry officials point the finger entirely at record-high global spot prices, which have all but wiped out India's spot LNG demand. Spot price levels in recent months have been "unsustainable and unviable", Petronet LNG's chief financial officer VK Mishra told Argus. Mishra's comments echoed those made by the firm's chief executive AK Singh at a recent event, when he also highlighted the extreme volatility witnessed in the global LNG market in recent months. "It's not viable to buy spot cargoes [with prices] that can oscillate between $26-$56/mn Btu," he said.

Indian customers typically seek alternative fuels if LNG delivered prices exceed $8-10/mn Btu, a Petronet official said. Two of Petronet's customers in Mangalore - including state-controlled refiner MRPL - have recently stopped purchasing regasified LNG from the 5mn t/yr Kochi terminal because of the high prices, he added.

Fuel-switching levels for Indian firms are different depending on the sector. Indian power producers can only afford to pay around $6-$7/mn Btu for the fuel, while refineries will only switch to using fuel oil or naphtha if prices exceed $15/mn Btu.

City gas firms and fertilizer producers may have more appetite for LNG despite the high prices because they are subsidised by the government. Urea is sold to farmers at below production costs, with Delhi providing subsidies for producers, while city gas firms have preferential access to cheaper domestic supplies.

Imported LNG accounted for 67pc of consumption by fertilizer producers in April-October, compared with 41pc for city gas firms and 35pc for power generators. Refineries and petrochemical producers relied on imported LNG for 79pc and 99pc of their gas use, respectively.

LNG likely maintained a share of India's supply mix only through term-supplies. Petronet receives oil-linked deliveries from Qatar, while Indian state-controlled natural gas distributor Gail buys LNG from Gazprom and has been swapping its term cargoes from the US' Sabine Pass and Cove Point facilities through a number of tenders in recent months, likely paying a relatively small premium to the Henry Hub-linked long-term contractual price.

Indian firms expect spot prices to drop next summer, which could make spot deliveries more affordable for Indian consumers. They expect prices to begin easing from February and stabilise from April, as European demand drops. Mishra expects LNG delivered prices to reach around $15/mn Btu by then, making spot imports more affordable to Indian consumers. The Argus India des price for deliveries in the first half of March was assessed at $27.120/mn Btu on 31 December.

But they are still doubtful about the extent of a potential rebound in consumer demand. India's LNG use had already dropped to 33bn m³ of equivalent pipeline gas in the 2020-21 fiscal year from 33.9bn m³ a year earlier, as India locked down its economy for several months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Record LNG rates may also put India's long-term ambition to widen the share of gas in its energy mix at risk. India is targeting a 15pc gas share in its energy mix by 2030, which will require demand to increase to some 600mn m³/d, according to Petronet estimates, and a sharp boost to the country's gas infrastructure. New Delhi is targeting investments of $66bn to develop pipelines, city gas distribution networks and LNG regasification terminals. "But India may have to review its gas plans if LNG prices continue to stay at present levels," says Tarun Kapoor, former secretary at the ministry of petroleum.

By S Dinakar