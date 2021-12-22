Viewpoint: Shipping delays, coking to steer fuel oil

The duration and intensity of Covid-19 travel restrictions and related shipping delays, coking demand and Atlantic coast weather conditions will set the course for the US wholesale fuel oil market in 2022.

Gulf coast fuel oil markets experienced a ground-breaking year in price volatility, refining utilization and unprecedented shipping backlogs, which are projected to continue into 2022.

Both low- and high-sulphur grades of fuel oil hit historic price highs across US marine ports this year, prompted by bullish energy futures and some of the most severe supply chain backlogs in US history.

Nationwide labor shortages induced by Covid-19 crippled container ship traffic in major California ports this fall, leaving dozens of vessels idle at sea. These delays bled into Gulf coast shipping operations, which helped to push US Gulf coast 0.5pc low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) prices to record highs in October as blending components tightened. The $92.10/bl settle on 20 October was the highest LSFO mark since Argus started assessing the grade in November 2018.

Gulf coast shipping traffic has since stabilized this fall and heading into winter, but the recent spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant may lead to renewed labor shortages and delays. Travel restrictions prompted by the variant will most likely curb marine fuels demand, including cruise line travel, and pull back first quarter prices as buying interest becomes subdued.

Additional uncertainty facing the low-sulphur vacuum-gasoil (LSVGO) spread to LSFO, which highly dictates blending margins, can further induce price volatility.

Marine fuel demand is expected to remain lackluster into the first quarter as buyers and blenders sit tight, facing ad valorem taxes into 2022.

Robust coking unit margins in Gulf refineries and a strong energy complex drove high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) prices to their [highest in Argus history](https://direct.argusmedia.com/newsandanalysis/article/2261523) this year, settling at $76.48/bl mid-October. This mark reflected the highest price since Argus began Gulf coast 3.5pc HSFO barge assessments in December 2016.

The unprecedented rise in Gulf coast HSFO pricing was drawn by higher utilization in Gulf coast coking units, for which HSFO is a historic feedstock in competition with sour crude. As crude prices soared in the fall of 2021, Gulf refiners relied on alternative products, primarily HSFO, as Russian and Mexican heavy grade fuel oil exports saturated the US Gulf in July-October of 2021.

Gulf HSFO cash prices have since dipped as low as $55.84/bl this December with losses in crude futures, hinting that increased coker utilization in Gulf coast refining may continue should HSFO prevail as an economically feasible feedstock over its sour crude competitor.

US Atlantic coast trading was fairly illiquid this year, with most regional fuel demand focused in natural gas and coal markets until major labor shortages inhibited flows. Although Atlantic fuel oil trading has yet to surface, these labor shortages turned refining and trading product interest towards the LSFO sector in New York harbor this year. Both 0.5pc LSFO and high-pour 0.3pc LSFO values trended higher in yearly comparison amid trade expectations of these products to be utilized in the Atlantic coast heating sector this winter - but firm trading has yet to appear.

Weather expectations remain uncertain, but utility plants in the greater New York area will burn a 0.3pc sulphur grade of fuel oil in the event of higher natural gas prices, which trended upwards all year. The 0.3pc grade of LSFO can find marginal interest in heating New York homes while 0.5pc LSFO is commonly used in the greater Atlantic coast area, where energy regulations are less strict on sulphur content for home and building heating than in New York.

Both products are projected to find higher demand into 2022, and that demand could spike even higher amid bouts of extreme weather and volatility in the natural gas and coal sectors.

