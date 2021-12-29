Viewpoint: US E&Ps ditch hedges for oil rally bonanza

Crude hedging activities are declining for US producers heading into 2022, an indicator that exploration and production (E&P) companies expect to capitalize on higher prices, which may in turn lead to increased supplies.

Producers were locked into lower prices from older hedges in 2021, causing them to miss out on a price rally that drove West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to a record monthly average during December trading. Backwardation, when prompt prices are up in comparison to forward prices, has also caused a decline in short-term hedging that companies use to secure profit on stored crude.

Some producers must meet specified hedging requirements from lenders, but with 2022 on the horizon, open interest has dropped for both swaps and futures crude contracts used for hedging. Light sweet benchmark WTI futures open interest has been trending downward since the first quarter of 2021, changing from 2.5mn contracts on 15 March to 1.86mn by late December.

Raymond James tracks hedging at the producer level and found 2022 hedges as a percentage of total volume to be down by nearly half in comparison to 2021, according to its November research report. Free to reap the rewards of WTI futures prices that closed near $76/bl on 28 December, producers could opt to unleash drilling and production activities to generate cash flow if prices remain higher in 2022.

Permian basin production should reach a record high at more than 5mn b/d in January, with overall shale output revised upward by 1mn b/d to 8.4mn b/d, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast. Shale investments are also expected to grow by 19pc in 2022, according to Rystad, although oilfield services costs could eat into profits as services companies regain pricing power.

Scott Sheffield, chief executive of top Permian producer Pioneer Natural Resources, told Argus in an interview earlier this month that his company will be starting 2022 unhedged. The company booked $2bn in hedging losses in the first nine months of the year. And rival producer Occidental Petroleum aims to take advantage of the price rally by not adding any new hedges when its current program expires at the end of this year.

Integrated majors are often unhedged as exposure to upstream and downstream verticals is considered a self-hedge, and as these companies often have enough cash on hand to cover steep losses as a result of price volatility. The drop in hedges will have the biggest effect on independent producers, which often hedge to forecast budgets, meet lending requirements and ensure solvency. One clear risk is bankruptcy, which spiked in the oil market as crude futures fell briefly into negative territory in April 2020 as a result of Covid-19 related demand losses.

Contango markets, in which prompt prices are lower than forward prices, incentivized storage and cost-of-carry hedging following the Covid-19 downturn. But Argus WTI Houston and WTI Midland have been in backwardation since the July 2021 trade month, another reason for the decline in hedging. The prompt-to-second month WTI Midland premium averaged 95¢/bl in the December trade month while the prompt-to-second month WTI Houston premium averaged 98¢/bl during the same period.

Forward prices are not always indicative of future prompt prices, but open interest in the related swaps remains down despite a slight gain since October. The CME-listed Argus WTI Houston vs WTI Trade Month Futures swap has dropped from 215,046 contracts in April 2020 to 122,452 by late December. Open interest on the CME-listed Argus WTI Midland vs WTI Trade Month Futures swap has dropped from 137,527 contracts in April 2020 to 94,247 by late December.

By Alex Endress