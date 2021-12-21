Viewpoint: US coke may tilt to oversupply in 2022

US petroleum coke production is poised to rise next year as refineries increase rates and crude markets favour more carbon-heavy feedstocks on the back of slowing Asia-Pacific demand - possibly tilting the market into oversupply.

In the third quarter of 2021, the trend of lower coke production caused by lighter, sweeter crude slates showed signs of retreating, as light-heavy crude differentials widened. Heavier and more sour crude slates typically result in increased coke production with higher sulphur content.

Medium sour Mars crude maintained a fairly wide discount to light sweet WTI for November delivery, averaging $2.21/bl below WTI. December delivery Mars crude averaged a $3.51/bl discount to WTI. Similarly, heavy Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude for November delivery was at a $5.30/bl average discount to CMA Nymex WTI, further widening to $7.41/bl on average for December delivery.

The trend is expected to continue in 2022, with Opec+ planning to continue to unwind production cuts and the US Department of Energy offering sour crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant could throw a wrench into the higher production trajectory for coke, but data so far suggest that hospitalisations are low compared with the Delta variant although infection rates are growing quickly.

US coke production for the first three quarters of 2021 totalled 27.86mn t, 13pc lower than the 2015-2020 average for the same nine-month period, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Crude slates were 4pc lighter and 9pc sweeter than the 2015-2020 average for the first nine months of the year.

US refinery utilisation in the third quarter averaged about 89pc, even as Hurricane Ida in late August disrupted operations and resulted in the permanent shutdown of one facility. This compares with an average of 86pc for the first three quarters, although the several winter storm system in Texas in February also had a significant effect.

Reduced coke output over the past year allowed for suppliers to avoid selling much to India, where high coke prices compared with coal caused buyers to retreat from the seaborne market.

In the first 10 months of this year, shipments to India made up only 5pc of total US green coke exports, according to the most recent US Census Bureau data. India-bound cargoes accounted for 17pc of green coke exports on average from 2015-2020 for the same 10-month period. Exports to India from January-October were also 74pc lower than the 2015-2020 average for the same period.

Shipments to China increased in turn, making up 20pc of total US green coke exports in January-October. For the same period in 2015-2020, only 10pc of exports were sent to China.

But Chinese buyers began to shrink back from the overseas coke market late in 2021, while purchases from India remain relatively low.

Rising coal prices and uncertainty around winter gas supply in Europe will probably encourage further buying from Turkey and other Mediterranean countries. But the amount of additional coke supply this region can absorb is likely limited.

Loadings for Europe and the Mediterranean made up 23pc of total US green coke exports from January-October, two percentage points lower than the 2015-2020 average. Exports to the region fell by 17pc from the 2015-2020 mean for the same time period. But they would need to rise by more than this to absorb a significant amount of the coke that has traditionally shipped to Asia.

Exports to Europe and the Mediterranean averaged 8.72mn t/yr in 2015-2020, while exports to Asia were 8.87mn t/yr in the same period. US west coast exports in particular will struggle to compete in the European market as freight rates are more costly compared to the typical Pacific routes.

Latin America became a larger buyer in 2021, with the region making up 31pc of US green coke exports, a record high proportion in US Census Bureau data going back to 2014. Exports to Latin America in the first 10 months of the year rose by 22pc from the 2015-2020 average for the same period, suggesting that the coke market in this region may be saturated.

If exports return to normal levels on expected production increases, US coke sellers may have to reduce offers to encourage more buying from Asia or expand into other markets.

